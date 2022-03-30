RIV Capital to acquire Etain, names Mark Sims as CEO
Mar. 30, 2022
- RIV Capital (OTCPK:CNPOF) to acquire ownership and control of Etain LLC and Etain IP LLC, owners and operators of legally licensed cannabis cultivation and retail dispensaries in the state of New York for ~$247M, payable through a combination of cash and newly issued Class A common shares of RIV Capital.
- Concurrently, it has named Mark Sims as President and CEO of RIV Capital, to lead the company's formal entry into the U.S. market and expansion into licensed adult-use operations in New York to succeed Narbé Alexandrian, who departs RIV Capital to pursue other opportunities.
- Mr. Sims is a current director of RIV Capital, a role he will retain, and most recently was Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG).