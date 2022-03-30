Adagio stock soars 78% as COVID drug ADG20 meets main goals in trial; EUA filing in Q2

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) said the main goals were met with statistical significance for all three indications in an ongoing phase 2/3 trial of its intramuscularly administered drug adintrevimab (ADG20) for preventing and treating COVID-19.

The company said the pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis study (EVADE) and treatment study (STAMP) were primarily conducted during a time when pre-Omicron variants were dominant.

Adagio said the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 was reduced by 71% compared to placebo in pre-exposure prophylaxis and 75% compared to placebo in post-exposure prophylaxis.

Meanwhile, risk of hospitalization or death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 was reduced by 66% compared to placebo in the primary efficacy analysis population and by 77% compared to placebo in people who received treatment within three days of symptom onset.

The company added that following the emergence of the Omicron variant, in a pre-specified exploratory analysis in a subset of the pre-exposure cohort, a clinically meaningful reduction in cases of symptomatic COVID-19 was seen with adintrevimab compared to placebo.

Adagio plans to submit an emergency use authorization (EUA) application to the FDA in Q2 for adintrevimab for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

In addition, Adagio reported Q4 results:

Q4 net loss amounted to -$83M, while R&D Expenses were $68.4M. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.7M

As of Dec. 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $591.4M.

ADGI +77.66% premarket to $6.84