PolarityTE GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06, revenue of $9.4M beats by $1.32M

Mar. 30, 2022 7:33 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PolarityTE press release (NASDAQ:PTE): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $9.4M (-7.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.32M.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, PolarityTE received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application for the evaluation of SkinTE® for the treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers.
  • The company expects to have its first patient treated with SkinTE in April and to have up to 16 sites fully operational by the end of May.
