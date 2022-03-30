PolarityTE GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06, revenue of $9.4M beats by $1.32M
Mar. 30, 2022 7:33 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE press release (NASDAQ:PTE): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $9.4M (-7.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.32M.
- In the first quarter of 2022, PolarityTE received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application for the evaluation of SkinTE® for the treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers.
- The company expects to have its first patient treated with SkinTE in April and to have up to 16 sites fully operational by the end of May.