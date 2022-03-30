Barclays stops new U.S. retail structured products sale on trading error
Mar. 30, 2022 7:34 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) halted the sale of new retail structured products in U.S. as it is investigated by regulators over a $15B trading error.
- Barclays formerly had a license whereby its shelf automatically increased the more products it issued; however with the trading scandal this was removed, as per sources close to the matter as cited by Financial Times.
- They added that the bank had continued to operate as if its shelf would automatically increase, which caused it to breach its limit.
- In August 2019, the bank set its maximum shelf at $20.8B and in early March 2021, it crossed the amount by $15.2B.
- Barclays will continue to issue exchange-traded notes that were registered before it first breached the shelf in February last year.
- Early in the week, the bank disclosed a payment of £450M for the clerical error dated back to 2019 but found this year; the week also began with a top investor offloading $1.2B block of stock at a discount overnight.
- BCS shares trading 1.6% down premarket.