Barclays stops new U.S. retail structured products sale on trading error

Mar. 30, 2022 7:34 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Barclays tower, Canary Wharf

AmandaLewis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) halted the sale of new retail structured products in U.S. as it is investigated by regulators over a $15B trading error.
  • Barclays formerly had a license whereby its shelf automatically increased the more products it issued; however with the trading scandal this was removed, as per sources close to the matter as cited by Financial Times.
  • They added that the bank had continued to operate as if its shelf would automatically increase, which caused it to breach its limit.
  • In August 2019, the bank set its maximum shelf at $20.8B and in early March 2021, it crossed the amount by $15.2B.
  • Barclays will continue to issue exchange-traded notes that were registered before it first breached the shelf in February last year.
  • Early in the week, the bank disclosed a payment of £450M for the clerical error dated back to 2019 but found this year; the week also began with a top investor offloading $1.2B block of stock at a discount overnight.
  • BCS shares trading 1.6% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.