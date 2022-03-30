Five Below GAAP EPS of $2.49 beats by $0.01, revenue of $996.33M misses by $13.67M
Mar. 30, 2022 7:37 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Five Below press release (NASDAQ:FIVE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.49 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $996.33M (+16.1% Y/Y) misses by $13.67M.
- 1Q22 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $644 million to $658 million vs consensus of $686.64M based on opening approximately 35 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% decrease in comparable sales. Net income is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million. Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.62 vs consensus of $0.89 on approximately 56.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- FY22 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.16 billion to $3.26 billion vs consensus of $3.34B based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 3% increase in comparable sales. Net income is expected to be in the range of $292 million to $320 million. Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.70 vs consensus of $5.85 on approximately 56.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- Shares -4.9% PM.