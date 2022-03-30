UpHealth reports Q4 results
Mar. 30, 2022 7:41 AM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- UpHealth press release (NYSE:UPH): Q4 gross margin expands to 36-38%
- Revenue of $41.7M (High End of Range) misses by $18.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of negative $7.0M to $12.5M.
- The Company recorded its largest volume of telehealth use in the U.S. with over 7.4 million minutes of consultations in Q4, compared to 6.1 million minutes in Q2 and 4.6 million minutes in Q3 2020.
- For the full year 2022, the Company expects total revenue between $205M and $233M, a 38-56% growth rate, gross margins of 42% to 43% and adjusted EBITDA of $14M to $19M.