Five Below plans to triple its store count by 2025

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) fell in early trading on Wednesday after posting largely in-line numbers with its Q4 earnings report, but guiding comparable sales growth for Q1 and FY22 below expectations.

In conjunction with its earnings release day, Five Below (FIVE) is also holding an Investor Day event.

Five Below (FIVE) outlined its growth outlook ahead of the event. The retailer plans to increase its store potential in the U.S. to +3,500 units, which would triple the current store count. Five Below (FIVE) also aims to double sales and EPS through fiscal year 2025. Five Below (FIVE) expects to open approximately 1,000 stores during that time, including 375 to 400 new stores over the next two fiscal years. The long-term outlook also includes a forecast that operating margin will grow to approximately 14%.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) fell 3.07% premarket to $166.13 vs. the 52-week trading range of $143.44 to $237.86.

Five Below (FIVE) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.