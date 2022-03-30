GSK, CureVac begin dosing of 2nd gen mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in phase 1 trial
Mar. 30, 2022 7:53 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) said the first participant was dosed in a phase 1 study of second-generation mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, CV2CoV, developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- The company said a preclinical study of CV2CoV in cynomolgus macaques, published in Nature in November 2021, showed rapid induction of higher antibody titers, better induction of immune memory and stronger protective efficacy of CV2CoV compared to CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.
- The company added that the same study demonstrated comparable neutralizing antibody titers in animals fully vaccinated with either 12µg of CV2CoV or a 30µg standard dose of a licensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
- The phase 1 trial is being conducted in the U.S. and is expected to enroll up to 210 healthy adults, with results expected in H2 2022.
- CVAC +2.14% premarket to $19.61