Churchill Downs' subsidiary commences private offering of $900M senior notes
Mar. 30, 2022 7:53 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs' (NASDAQ:CHDN) wholly-owned subsidiary CDI Escrow Issuer has announced a private offering of $900M of senior notes due 2030.
- The offering is part of the financing for the proposed acquisition by CDI of substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.
- Proceeds will be placed in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the consummation of the acquisition.
- Upon satisfaction of such escrow conditions, CDI will assume the escrow issuer's obligations under the notes and the indenture that will govern the notes, and certain of CDI's subsidiaries, after giving effect to the acquisition (including P2E and certain of its subsidiaries), will guarantee CDI's obligations under the notes.
- Upon satisfaction of the escrow conditions, CDI plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with borrowings under the senior secured credit facilities to fund the consummation of the acquisition.