Norwegian Cruise Line is slotted at Overweight by Wells Fargo in initial rating look

Wells Fargo started off coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with an Overweight rating.

The firm views NCLH as one of the few remaining recovery stories in the consumer sector. The cruise line stock is seen featuring high operating leverage that should become a tailwind into 2023 as operations return to normal.

Analyst Daniel Politzer's bull points on NCLH include that it is smaller and more nimble fleet vs. peers, which has allowed it to historically achieve industry-leading pricing growth. Potential upside to pricing assumptions is also seen due to a shift to more premium itineraries, more premium cabins and skew toward the higher end U.S. cruises. Valuation on NCLH is called attractive at 9X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estiamte vs. NCLH's historical average of 10X.

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $27 to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). Shares of NCLH fell 0.66% in premarket action to $21.04.

