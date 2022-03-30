Cal-Maine Foods assigns $82M capital for expansion of cage-free egg production
Mar. 30, 2022 8:02 AM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has proposed $82M capital projects to expand its cage-free egg production capabilities.
- The company said this capital will be funded through combination of available cash on hand, investments and operating cash flow.
- The expansion will includes two locations: Delta, Utah location where 4 new cage-free layer houses and 2 pullet house conversions with capacity for approximately 810,000 cage-free layer hens and project completion expected by fall 2023; and Guthrie, Kentucky that will see 9 cage cage-free layer house conversions and 2 pullet house conversions with capacity for approximately 953,000, and project completion by spring 2025.
- Stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
- It comes right after the company's earnings report released on Tuesday.