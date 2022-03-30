Jacobs to transform New York's South Brooklyn Marine Terminal
Mar. 30, 2022 8:04 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) to redevelop New York's South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT).
- Located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the facility will serve as an operations and maintenance base and staging and assembly port for wind turbine installation. The terminal will support the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms in development off the coast of Long Island, New York.
- Once completed, the projects will advance New York's offshore wind goals and create renewable energy, economic opportunity.
- The architectural and engineering design services contract includes oversight for the modification of existing bulkheads to strengthen and accommodate heavy lift operations, upland site redevelopment, coordination with ongoing remediation efforts, dredging, a new green operations and maintenance facility, new docking facilities for crew transfer and service operation vessels, utility upgrade, permitting and construction support.
- Engineering and design began in March 2022, with construction anticipated to start during the second half of 2023.
- All services will be led out of Jacobs' New York City office.