Oil prices rise as OPEC revises Q1 forecast, inventories and exports fall

Oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) rose ~$2.50/b ahead of the US equity market open Wednesday, following revised OPEC inventory estimates, a strong API update and reports of falling OPEC export volumes:

OPEC - ahead of Thursday's OPEC ministerial meeting, the joint technical committee of OPEC revised Q1 supply/demand estimates; the committee now sees a surplus of 600kb/d, versus the previous estimate of 1mb/d.

API - after the close Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude and product inventories fell 4.6mb last week, a slightly larger draw than is expected from the DOE release scheduled for Wednesday.

Exports - Petro Logistics estimated oil exports from OPEC countries fell 363kb/d through March 27, when compared to exports from February.

Oil prices (USO) have rallied ~$7.00/b since US officials warned that a reduction in Russian forces around Kyiv represented a redeployment rather than a withdrawal of Russian forces.