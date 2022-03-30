ADP Jobs gain of 455K almost in-line with estimates
Mar. 30, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ADP Jobs Report: +455K vs. +438K consensus and +486K prior (revised).
- Goods producing sector gained 79K jobs, while service producing sector gained 377K jobs.
- “Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Businesses are hiring, specifically among the service providers which had the most ground to make up due to early pandemic losses. However, a tight labor supply remains an obstacle for continued growth in consumer-facing industries.”