Motos America buys CEO's motorcycle dealerships in Oregon for $4.20M

Mar. 30, 2022 8:16 AM ETWeconnect Tech International Inc. (WECT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Motos America, earlier known as Weconnect Tech International, (OTCPK:WECT) said it has acquired 100% interest in three motorcycle dealerships in Oregon, USA, in a related party transaction since the CEO Vance Harrison is a seller.
  • It includes the acquisition of two Oregon LLCs- Cascade Moto Eugene and Cascade Moto Portland- that together owns three dealerships under their name. The dealerships are- BMW Motorcycles of Portland, BMW Motorcycles of Eugene and Triumph Portland.
  • The acquisition comes at a purchase price of $4.20M paid partly in cash, together with flooring lines and unsecured working capital lines of credit.
  • The company also issued 250,000 shares of its common voting shares, valued at $2.00 per share to complete this transaction.
  • Press Release
