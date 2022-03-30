Sportradar shows strong growth across segments in Q4

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) traded slightly higher after the company reported 41% revenue growth in Q4 with strong results seen across all of the sports data provider's business segments.

Looking ahead, Sportradar (SRAD) said it plans to continue to invest in content, technology and people that it says will allow it to deliver profitable growth in line with its goals.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Sportradar Group (SRAD) after taking in the earnings report.

Analyst David Katz: "The quarterly results came in above expectations and Mgt's prior guidance, which should drive a positive reaction. Note however, the stock performance since IPO last September has been disappointing, in part due to a broader sell-off in digital wagering, but also reflecting a limited understanding of its business model. We expect Mgt to address some of the key issues including path to profitability in the US and M&A strategy."

Sportradar Group (SRAD) rose 0.27% premarket to $14.76 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $11.06 to $28.22.