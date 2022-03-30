ABVC, SNOA and TISI among pre market gainers
- Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) +64% as COVID drug ADG20 meets main goals in trial; EUA filing in Q2.
- Vyant Bio (VYNT) +29% on FY results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) +24% launches new urinary tract infection product through distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
- Vir Biotechnology (VIR) +12% moves up on index change.
- LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) +11% on Q4 results.
- Creatd (CRTD) +9%.
- Team (TISI) +8%.
- BioNTech (BNTX) +7% Q4 profit soars on COVID vaccine sales; plans buyback, special dividend.
- Romeo Power (RMO) +7% begins shipment of first pedigree packs to key customer.
- ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) +7%.
- Lululemon Athletica (LULU) +7% on Q4 results.
- Inspirato (ISPO) +6%.
- Zhangmen Education (ZME) +6% on Q4 results.
- Lilium (LILM) +5%.
- American Rebel Holdings (AREB) +5%.