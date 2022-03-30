China Evergrande appoints advisers for investigating $2.1B cash seizure

Mar. 30, 2022 8:29 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

China Evergrande Center as Evergrande"s group headquarter in Hong Kong

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chinese real estate developer, China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) has sought help from outside law firms and accountants to probe how banks could take control of $2B+ at a key China Evergrande subsidiary.
  • China Evergrande will hire Reed Smith Richards Butler while subsidiary will appoint DLA Piper, Jincheng Tongda & Neal and Grant Thornton China.
  • China Evergrande and its unit - Evergrande Property Services stated that lenders had enforced their rights over ~$2.1B of bank deposits pledged by the subsidiary to guarantee third-party borrowing, as cited by Wall Street Journal.
  • "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the pledge of the relevant deposits and the enforcement took place in 2021," Evergrande revealed yesterday in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
  • Trading has been halted since Mar.21 for shares of the two Hong Kong-listed companies - Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services - and another major Evergrande subsidiary, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle.
