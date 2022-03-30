Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys initiated financial services platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Equal-weight, as its underpenetrated total available market yields potential user growth.

HOOD stock is edging lower by 1.6% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Cyprys estimated ~57%, or ~13M, of HOOD's customers belong to the Generation Y/Z demographic, representing ~9% penetration, he wrote in a note to clients.

"We see a significant opportunity for HOOD to grow with this ~150m Gen Y/Z demographic as they age into their prime earning and savings years," said Cyprys. The analyst added that this year is a "transition year" for the company, "where we need new product introductions to increase our conviction that HOOD can realize its potential."

With increased competition likely to weigh on user growth this year, Cyprys forecasted account growth at a 6% compounded annual growth rate to 41M by 2031, compared with consensus of 13%. Sees average revenue per user expanding by $25 to $115 in 2024, and jumping to $129 in 2031, according to the note.

Applied $15 price target on HOOD, implying 5.7% downside from Tuesday's close, derived from a 47x EBITDA multiple to our 2031 core adjusted EBITDA estimate of $496M for a 1.7x growth-adjusted multiple.

Morgan Stanley's Equal-weight rating diverges from Wall Street Analysts' Buy rating (4 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 7 Hold, 2 Sell).

On Tuesday, Robinhood shares spiked after the company extended trading by four hours.