Missfresh's Fresh Joy label sees 300% sales growth in Q4 vs. Q1

Mar. 30, 2022 8:41 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) seen a 300% sales growth for its Fresh Joy private label during Q421, as compared to the first quarter in the same year.
  • This surge in sales was attributed to Missfresh's continued investment in and improvements to the private label products' quality.
  • The Fresh Joy range encompasses over 200 SKUs, including vegetables, pork, chicken, eggs, baked products, and more.
  • During the firm's Q3 earnings call, Missfresh CEO Xu Zhen had indicated that the company will continue to develop in-house brands to boost sales and improve the online grocery platform's range of offerings and shopping experience.
  • In addition to Fresh Joy, Missfresh has launched private labels for ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, and other grocery and fast-moving consumer goods categories.
  • MF shares are up 3.57% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.