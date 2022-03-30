Missfresh's Fresh Joy label sees 300% sales growth in Q4 vs. Q1
Mar. 30, 2022 8:41 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) seen a 300% sales growth for its Fresh Joy private label during Q421, as compared to the first quarter in the same year.
- This surge in sales was attributed to Missfresh's continued investment in and improvements to the private label products' quality.
- The Fresh Joy range encompasses over 200 SKUs, including vegetables, pork, chicken, eggs, baked products, and more.
- During the firm's Q3 earnings call, Missfresh CEO Xu Zhen had indicated that the company will continue to develop in-house brands to boost sales and improve the online grocery platform's range of offerings and shopping experience.
- In addition to Fresh Joy, Missfresh has launched private labels for ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, and other grocery and fast-moving consumer goods categories.
- MF shares are up 3.57% pre-market