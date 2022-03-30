Ambac approves $20M in share repurchase program, provides restructuring impact on prelim 1Q22 results

Mar. 30, 2022 8:41 AM ETAmbac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ambac Financial (NYSE:AMBC) board approved a share repurchase program wherein it may opportunistically repurchase up to $20M of its stock at management's discretion over the period ending on Mar.31, 2024.
  • Separately, the company subsidiary, Ambac Assurance (AAC) provided updates regarding the implementation of the restructuring of a significant portion of its Puerto Rico exposure and the estimated impact of recent litigation developments on its representation and warranty subrogation recoverable.
  • Both developments are expected to have a material effect on Ambac’s consolidated financial results for 1Q22.
  • For Puerto Rico, the company estimates gain of $210 to $250M and also these transactions has reduced AAC's insured principal and interest exposure to Puerto Rico by ~25% or $450M.
  • It also sees estimated reduction to AAC's R&W subrogation recoveries of $175 to $205M.
  • Shares trading 5.9% higher premarket.
