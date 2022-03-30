SK Hynix Co-Chief Executive and Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho said the South Korean-based chipmaker is considering creating a group that would acquire chip designer Arm Holdings from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFBQF), Yonhap reported by way of Reuters.

"I don't believe Arm is a company that could be bought by one company," Jung-ho was quoted as saying.

SK Hynix added that the comments were related to a press inquiry following SK Hynix's annual shareholder meeting and did not refer to a specific plan.

Earlier this year, Nvidia (NVDA) abandoned its plans to purchase Arm from SoftBank after it ran into a number of regulatory and anti-trust concerns around the world, including the U.S. and Arm's home market of the U.K.

Last month, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said the company gave it "its best shot" to acquire Arm, but added that the "headwinds were too strong."

Following the failed acquisition, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFBQF) has said it would list Arm on the public markets in an initial public offering, likely to take place in New York.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Arm would cut between 12% and 15% of its U.S. and U.K. workforce as it gets set to go public.