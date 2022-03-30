Nicolet Bankshares, Charter Bankshares execute merger deal
Mar. 30, 2022 8:51 AM ETNicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Charter Bankshares have jointly executed a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire Charter and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Charter Bank.
- Charter shareholders will receive ~1.26M shares of Nicolet and ~$38.8M in cash payment.
- The merger consideration is valued at ~$158M. The transaction, approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 following receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
- Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Charter is a $1.1B bank, with offices in Chetek, Wisconsin and Chanhassen and Chaska, Minnesota. A new office is currently being built in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
- Upon deal closing, all Charter branches are anticipated to become Nicolet branches. Nicolet's loan production office, located at Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is expected to close and consolidate with continued service out of the legacy Charter office in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
- The deal will provide solid first year EPS accretion and will be accretive to tangible book value. Based on the financial results as of Dec. 31, 2021, the combined company will have pro forma total assets of $8.8B, deposits of $7.3B, and loans of $5.4B.
- Charter Bank CEO, Paul Kohler, will remain with Nicolet leading the Western Wisconsin & Twin Cities markets.