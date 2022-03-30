Sonoma Pharma rises 22% on UTI product launch in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa
Mar. 30, 2022 8:57 AM ETSonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sonoma Pharma (NASDAQ:SNOA) is trading ~22% higher after it launched its urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse product in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
- The product, Microdox, is a non-irritating and non-toxic solution and is for the treatment and prevention of infections in the urinary tract and bladder.
- The company said Microdox is currently available through its partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.
- In January, the company shares rose after the firm said it added Salus Medical as a distribution partner in the U.S. for dental care.
- As of Tuesday's close, SNOA had fallen ~51% in the last 12 months.