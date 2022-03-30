Brazilian miner Samarco, the joint venture between Vale (NYSE:VALE) and BHP, said it has failed to reach an agreement with creditors on its restructuring plan after a new round of meetings.

According to Reuters, Samarco said it presented bondholders with "significant improvements" to its restructuring proposal, but no deal had been reached.

Samarco bondholders suspended an assembly earlier this month after the company came up with the new restructuring proposal, offering an alternative to pay them with hybrid bonds that would distribute part of Samarco's cash flow; after rejecting Samarco's previous proposal, the bondholders agreed to reconvene on April 1 to vote on the offer.

The JV said it remains in contact with bondholders' advisors in an effort to reach a "viable agreement."

