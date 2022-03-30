Paychex Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.28B beats by $60M

Mar. 30, 2022 9:00 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Paychex press release (NASDAQ:PAYX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.28B (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Adj. EBITDA of $611M
  • For FY22 Total revenue is now anticipated to grow in the range of 12% to 13%; Adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 40%; Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 44% to 45%; Other expense, net is now anticipated to be approximately $15 million; The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2022 is anticipated to be approximately 24%; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share is now anticipated to grow in the range of 22.5% to 23%.
  • Shares +2% PM.
