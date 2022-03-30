QuickLogic receives new $1.5M eFPGA contract
Mar. 30, 2022 9:04 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Endpoint AI solutions announced that it has won a new embedded FPGA IP ((eFPGA)) contract as the former was able to produce customized eFPGA fabric quickly using its Australis eFPGA IP Generator and due to its prior experience with the process node.
- The contract is valued at ~$1.5M, taking the total value of eFPGA contracts in the last three quarters alone to $5M+.
- A small amount of contract revenue was recorded in Q1 with remaining to be recognized over the rest of FY22.
- There will be no change to revenue guidance range and outlook for FY22 provided in mid-February.