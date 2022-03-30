Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones halt gains as yield curve inversion chatter continues

U.S. stocks halted their upward momentum in the early stages of Wednesday's trading, as investors consider whether the recent rally can push further higher. The pause comes after Tuesday's session saw the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached their highest closing levels since mid-January, with the S&P 500 finishing the day above 4,600.

Leading the downward move is the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.3%, followed by the (SP500) -0.2%. The Dow Jones (DJI) overcame an initial dip to show slight gain +0.1%.

The yield curve remains a key focus on Wall Street. Inversion watch continues for the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes, after the yields on those durations met for a brief moment at 2.39% on Tuesday.

Amid early stock market trading, the spread between the two sits at around five basis points as the U.S. 10 Year Yield is up 3 basis points at 2.43% whereas the U.S. 2 Year Yield is up two basis points to 2.38%.

After some recent declines, commodities are seeing an early bid. Oil (CL1:COM) prices are rising nearly 4% to a level around $108 per barrel.

On the economic calendar front, the March ADP Employment Report figures came in at 455K, slightly above the consensus of 450K and below February’s 486K. Investors remain focused on Friday's unemployment figures and non-farm payrolls data.

“Consistently strong jobs data in recent months has been an important factor allowing the Fed to focus more heavily on controlling inflation with higher interest rates," Citi research said in a note. "We expect 490k payrolls added in March and the unemployment falling further to 3.7% to support larger 50bp hikes starting at the next meeting in May.”

The report added: “The tightness of the labor market, which could become even more evident through further declines in the unemployment rate, could increase the sense of urgency for the Fed to raise policy rates quickly back towards at least the long-run neutral rate"

Citi noted that its base projection calls for 50-basis-point rate hikes at the next four Federal Reserve meetings, which will take the key rate to the central bank's nominal long-run neutral rate by September.

As yield curve talks continue, see the chart below. Moreover, should investors be worried about an inversion?