Elektros inks contract with Applus+ IDIADA to crash test certify Elektros Sonic vehicles
Mar. 30, 2022 9:14 AM ETElektros Inc. (ELEK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elektros (OTCPK:ELEK) has officially signed a contract with Applus+ IDIADA to crash test certify Elektros Sonic vehicles from overseas for approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation for tenure of 12 months.
- The given timeline will allow Elektros Sonic vehicles to be fully approved by the Department of Transportation.
- IDIADA will closely examine the electric vehicles' production from overseas to ensure all aspects comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards before providing official certification.