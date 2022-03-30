Borqs Technologies to develop EV charger, smart home products
Mar. 30, 2022 9:15 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and its recently acquired unit Holu Hou Energy in the U.S. will jointly develop and deliver smart products for the electric vehicle (EV) and smart home markets, starting with HHE-branded EV charger and generator.
- These new products will be integrated with HHE Smart Load Panel in its solar energy + battery solution.
- BRQS and HHE will collaborate in the design and delivery of peripheral products that will become part of the HHE clean energy total solution along with its residential and commercial solar energy storage systems, and producing additional revenue streams.
- Leveraging BRQS' experience in IoT and supply chain and HHE's expertise in solar energy and electricity storage, the synergy can reduce cost and time to market in developing products for the integrated EV charger business.