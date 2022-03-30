EV demand drives 5% growth in new vehicles sales as fuel prices rises: TrueCar
Mar. 30, 2022 9:20 AM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) estimates total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,246,993 units in Mar. 2022, up 5% sequentially but down 25% Y/Y.
- That will include U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,084,168 units, up 2% from Feb. and down 24% from Mar. 2021
- Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle industry sales is estimated at 13.6M, down 23% Y/Y.
- "Over the last month we've seen a huge spike in electric vehicle and hybrid prospects on the TrueCar site, with a 380% increase year-over-year for EVs and a 180% jump year-over-year for hybrids," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "This is the largest monthly jump we've ever seen and understandably so with current fuel prices."
- On the other hand, Used vehicle sales rose 11% sequentially to 3.6M in Mar. 2022; down 13% Y/Y.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 16% from a year ago and up 3.5% from Q4 2021.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 51% from Q1 2021.
