CVS Health settles opioid claims with Florida for $484M
Mar. 30, 2022
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has reached an opioid settlement agreement with Florida in which it will pay the state $484M over 18 years.
- The settlement means that the company will no longer be a defendant in an opioid trial scheduled to begin in April.
- CVS (CVS) said the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing.
- The state is expected to use funds from the settlement for opioid abuse and addiction programs.
- In November, a Cleveland jury found that drug store chains including CVS (CVS) had contributed to the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties.