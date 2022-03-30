CVS Health settles opioid claims with Florida for $484M

Mar. 30, 2022 9:24 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

CVS Pharmacy Retail Location. CVS last week started selling CBD in eight states II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has reached an opioid settlement agreement with Florida in which it will pay the state $484M over 18 years.
  • The settlement means that the company will no longer be a defendant in an opioid trial scheduled to begin in April.
  • CVS (CVS) said the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing.
  • The state is expected to use funds from the settlement for opioid abuse and addiction programs.
  • In November, a Cleveland jury found that drug store chains including CVS (CVS) had contributed to the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.