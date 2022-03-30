Fastly acquires Fanout, terms not disclosed
Mar. 30, 2022 9:25 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has acquired Fanout. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition is part of company’s broader growth strategy to identify and deploy technologies and talent that increase performance, security and innovation for customers.
- “We’ve always been driven to create the tools our customers need for building and delivering exceptional digital experiences behind the best of the web,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “Integrating Fanout’s real-time application technology into ours gives developers a consistent development experience, empowering them to effortlessly upgrade their end-user experiences in a fraction of the time and with fewer resources. The integration will also allow customers to leverage Fastly’s global scale to support the needs of the largest enterprises.”
- Shares down 1.3% premarket.