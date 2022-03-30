Graybug says current cash to deliver three clinical readouts in 2023

Mar. 30, 2022 9:30 AM ETGraybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Structure of human eye.

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) said it plans to use its current cash to advance its eye treatments, GB-102, GB-401 and GB-501, to clinical readouts in 2023.
  • The company's GB-102 is in development to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), while GB-401 is being developed to treat primary open-angle glaucoma, and GB-501 to treat inherited retinal diseases.
  • GRAY plans to move GB-102 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in wet AMD in Q4, and expects Phase 1 trial in glaucoma treatment to start in first quarter of 2023, with safety and efficacy data expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The drug developer said IND submission for GB-501 is expected in the second quarter of 2023, and the data readout is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The company has two other drugs - GB-601 for Inherited Retinal Diseases and GB-701 for Geographic Atrophy - that are in preclinical development.
  • The company has cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $63.7 million, as of Dec. 31.
