Creatd stock rallies on plans to spin off Web 3.0 assets
Mar. 30, 2022 9:31 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)
- Creatd (CRTD +9.6%) intends to spin off the OG Collection, the Company's wholly-owned media library, and OG Gallery, its associated Web 3.0 platform business, into a new publicly-traded entity.
- Following the spin-off, Creatd intends to retain a minority interest in the new entity, with the remaining shares expected to be distributed to current and future shareholders.
- Starchive relaunched in 2021, as a powerful bridge between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 for all creators, and is now serving over 60,000 creators worldwide.
- Beyond the OG Gallery, the OG Collection and its content will continue to generate licensing opportunities for the new company.