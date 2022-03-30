Online vehicles marketplace IAA expands capacity at Iowa and Illinois
Mar. 30, 2022 9:32 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IAA (IAA -0.2%) announced Wednesday the expansion of branches in Iowa and Illinois to meet increased demand in the growing Midwestern market.
- The expansion includes 100% increase in capacity at the IAA Des Moines branch and about 30% at IAA St. Louis.
- “The branch expansions in Illinois and Iowa will help to meet growing demand from buyers and sellers in the Midwest,” said Tim O’Day, President of IAA U.S. Operations. “Our customers will benefit significantly from increased capacity and ongoing investment in our facilities in these key metropolitan areas.”
