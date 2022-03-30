Glencore says no new Russia deals but will not exit current holdings

Glencore company sign at the headquarters in Zug, Switzerland

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Glencore (GLCNF, GLNCY) said it will not seek new deals in Russia but will continue its long-standing business ties in the country.

Glencore said it has "no realistic way" to exit its Russian holdings, a 10.55% stake in En+ Group, the controlling shareholder of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International, and a less than 1% stake in oil firm Rosneft; the company has said the fair value of the investments at year-end 2021 was $789M and $485M, respectively.

The company has said it has "no operational footprint in Russia and our trading exposure is not material."

Glencore shares have been trading near decade-highs in London after reporting its highest-ever profit in 2021 and foreseeing an end to regulatory probes.

