A federal probe of Google Maps (GOOG -0.4%, GOOGL -0.2%) that had gone relatively quiet has picked up speed in recent months, Reuters reports.

The Justice Dept. began looking in late 2020 into whether bundling Maps with other Google software stifled competition illegally, and the probe had grown slower until new inquiries recently.

The probe has two aspects, Reuters notes. One focuses on apps provided on vehicle screens, where Google bundles together Maps, Assistant and other services in its Google Automotive Services. Notably, regulators are focused on whether voice assistants from smaller rivals are able to integrate into Google Maps.

The other aspect focuses on developers, and Google's requirement that if an app/website uses one Google technology (like location search) that it cannot use maps or other tech from rivals. Google says that mixing Google Maps information with information on another map can lead to errors. But it notes its policies have exceptions and developers "are also free to use other mapping services in addition to Google Maps Platform – and many do."

Such tying of products isn't illegal on its face, though antitrust watchdogs have an interest in it benefiting consumers.

The Maps probe isn't as far along as DOJ's investigation into Google's dominance of online advertising. And both of those follow an existing lawsuit the DOJ filed over search dominance.