Wheels Up partners with Tropic Ocean Airways for expanding product offerings
Mar. 30, 2022 9:37 AM ETWheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wheel Up Experience (UP -0.6%) announced a new strategic partnership and minority investment in Tropic Ocean Airways, largest amphibious airline and leading provider of last-mile private charter and scheduled service in Florida, the Northeastern U.S. the Bahamas, the Caribbean and beyond.
- The agreement provides for the integration of Tropic Ocean's charter and certain scheduled by-the-seat services into Wheels Up's marketplace, and Wheels Up members and customers will be able to directly book and pay for travel on Tropic Ocean flights through their normal Wheels Up booking channels.
- Wheels Up also announced a minority capital investment in Tropic Ocean for assisting in continued growth for Tropic Ocean and to support certain shared initiatives under the commercial agreement like new flight offerings introduction.