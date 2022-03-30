Sugarmade expands cannabis delivery business and launches innovative distribution model with dining partnership
Mar. 30, 2022 9:37 AM ETSugarmade, Inc. (SGMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sugarmade (OTCPK:SGMD) to establish majority ownership in a fully licensed new Hollywood cannabis delivery hub located on the world famous Sunset Strip as well as a minority stake in an expanding reservation-only restaurant brand with an adjacent private event space which will include cannabis consumption.
- This new delivery zone does not overlap with the company’s existing Los Angeles delivery footprint.
- According to the Agreements, the company will take in 100% of all profits from the new Delivery Hub until the Company has made back all its capital investment, after which time the Company will take in 51% of all profits from this Delivery hub location going forward.
- In addition, the company teamed up with Boulevard Hospitality (BHG), to be its first choice provider of cannabis for BHG’s expansion into its future cannabis-only venues.
- Press Release