Goldman Sachs boosted its rating on Freshpet (FRPT +2.4%) to Buy from Neutral on a positive view of demand trends.

Analyst Jason English said growing interest in the fresh pet food category with new manufacturers in the mix at higher price points will help to drive customers to the Freshpet brand in grocery stores.

"We believe the cold-state pet food market is on the cusp of an inflection," he wrote.

Over the past year, capacity constraints weighed on the stock, which was unable to meet demand for its products in grocery stores. The company’s management has since ramped up capacity.

Goldman hiked its price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to $136 from a prior PT of $111 and the average analyst PT of $127.23.

Freshpet (FRPT) has had a solid year already with a double-digit gain that places it well ahead of the the retail sector in general and the S&P 500 Index.