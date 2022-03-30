Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) says it is exploring the possibility of obtaining incremental capital, and will "test the waters to evaluate potential forms of financing to help fund working capital growth opportunities, address rising inflation and work to complete its capital expenditure modernization program."

The company says it is considering "amending its outstanding Series A warrants to adjust either, or both of, the exercise price or the number of shares of its common stock for which such Series A warrants may be exercised."

Seeking Alpha contributor Industrious Investor sees Ampco-Pittsburgh as a "pretty speculative play" with plenty of upside if management can execute its goal of bringing in $25M in annual profits.