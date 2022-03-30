Cardinal Health plans to open new medical distribution center in Ohio
Mar. 30, 2022 9:47 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) said it had planned to build a large (574,670 square foot) medical distribution center in the Columbus, Ohio area.
- The drug distributor said the new facility will replace its current 235,000 square foot facility in Obetz, Ohio.
- "The new facility is part of a multi-year strategy to increase U.S. warehouse capacity with expanded inventory space," said James Sembrot, Cardinal Health's SVP U.S. Supply Chain.
- The company said the new building can accommodate a full transition of existing employees, and will create new job opportunities for the Ohio Valley market.
- CAH anticipates the new facility to be fully operational by late 2022 or early 2023.