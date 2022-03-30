Pearson slips 6% as it rejects third and final Apollo offer

Mar. 30, 2022 9:51 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)APOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pearson stock (NYSE:PSO) has fallen 6.3% in U.S. trading as Apollo Global Management (APO -2.2%) has abandoned its takeover pursuit of the educational publisher.
  • The third time wasn't the charm for Apollo, which saw its third bid of 884.2 pence/share - amounting to about £7.2 billion including debt (about $9.5 billion) - rejected by Pearson.
  • That third offer was its best and final, Apollo said, and now by UK law it needs to step away from pursuing Pearson for at least six months.
  • That proposal "significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects," Pearson said.
  • Pearson had moved up earlier this month after rejecting an offer of 854.2 pence/share from Apollo.
