Ultrack signs MOU to fully acquire M-Loan
Mar. 30, 2022 9:58 AM ETUltrack Systems, Inc. (MJLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ultrack Systems (MJLB +0.7%) has signed a MOU with M-Loan, a California company which provides Ultrack the opportunity to fully acquire the target company.
- Under the terms, of the MOU Ultrack Systems would purchase 100% ownership of MLON and MLON would become a wholly owned subsidiary of MJLB on the day of closing.
- "As far as Ultrack's game-changing ELD certification progress, we are currently at about the 90% completion mark with the approval agency, and we have received additional testing clarification from Transport Canada." said CEO Michael Marsbergen.