Kontrol Technologies wins $16M HVAC and Automation project
Mar. 30, 2022 9:58 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kontrol Technologies' (OTCQB:KNRLF) Global HVAC and Automation subsidiary has won a $16M project for a new high rise building in the Greater Toronto Area.
- The project was awarded by a leading Canadian developer in the multi-family high rise sector with a significant number of projects in various stages of development.
- Initial site preparations have already begun for the anticipated commencement of the project in Q322. The project is estimated to complete in Q423.
- The project includes government subsidized affordable rental housing units which represents a new opportunity for the company.