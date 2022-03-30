Kontrol Technologies wins $16M HVAC and Automation project

Mar. 30, 2022 9:58 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kontrol Technologies' (OTCQB:KNRLF) Global HVAC and Automation subsidiary has won a $16M project for a new high rise building in the Greater Toronto Area.
  • The project was awarded by a leading Canadian developer in the multi-family high rise sector with a significant number of projects in various stages of development.
  • Initial site preparations have already begun for the anticipated commencement of the project in Q322. The project is estimated to complete in Q423.
  • The project includes government subsidized affordable rental housing units which represents a new opportunity for the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.