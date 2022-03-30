American Green to acquire VendWeb, smart vending machine supplier
Mar. 30, 2022 9:59 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Green (ERBB -7.1%) signed a binding LOI to acquire VenWeb, the company that has been the supplier of American Green Xpress (AGX) vending machine with facial recognition and age 21+ ID verification which allows the purchase of age-restricted products.
- The LOI is already secured with a cash deposit; final agreement details will be announced with final board approval in early April.
- The addition of VenWeb also produces a synergy that allows American Green to increase revenue, productivity, and its customer base through VendWeb’s current clients all while reducing manufacturing costs.