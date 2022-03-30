Heritage Cannabis sells interest in Stanley Park Digital

  • Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) sold its interest in Stanley Park Digital, a technology consulting firm, for total cash proceeds of ~C$608.6K.
  • Proceeds from the sale were paid in 2 tranches, the first amount of C$444.5K has been received and the remaining C$164.2K is anticipated to take place in 180 days.
  • Heritage initially signed an LOI to acquire 20% shares in SPD in Jan. 2018, and subsequently finalized and completed its investment for an aggregate purchase price of C$340K, representing an 18% interest in SPD in Apr. 2020.
