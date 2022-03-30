Cannabis grower Bright Green files for direct listing of stock on Nasdaq

Cannabis grower and marketer Bright Green (BGXX) has filed for a direct listing of its stock on Nasdaq.

The company said in a filing that the shares will be offered by existing stockholders and it will not receive any proceeds from the sale. It plans to list its shares under the symbol BGXX.

Bright Green cultivates, manufactures and sells cannabis through channels approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The company intends to focus on providing cannabis in exact formulations for the pharmaceutical and research sectors.

For 2021, the company reported a net loss of $2.5M and no revenue.