Design Therapeutics' gene-targeting therapy DT-216 gets FDA fast track designation
Mar. 30, 2022 10:52 AM ETDesign Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Design Therapeutics (DSGN +2.0%) said its gene targeting therapy DT-216 was granted a fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat a genetic condition called Friedreich ataxia (FA).
- The Carlsbard, Calif.-based company also said it has completed dosing in the first single ascending dose cohort of its phase 1 trial of DT-216 in in patients with FA.
- Patients are expected to receive a single dose of either IV-administered DT-216 or placebo across five ascending dose cohorts.
- Topline data from the early stage trial is expected in H2.
- Design Therapeutics said DT-216 is designed to specifically target the GAA repeat expansion mutation, the underlying cause of FA, and restore frataxin gene expression.
- FA is a progressive, neurodegenerative movement disorder, characterized by unsteady posture, frequent falling, and difficulty in walking due to hindered ability to coordinate voluntary movements (ataxia).